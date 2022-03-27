Oscar Weekend: How to watch tonight’s show on ABC as well as stream all the action.

This year the Oscars will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT with a pre award show on the E! Live from the Red-Carpet pre-show follows at 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT and you can start the day off with The E!’s Brunch at the Oscars pre-show starts at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT

ABC with a trio of first-time hosts — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. And Hollywood is back in the building for an awards show that will be more “normal” than the last couple of years. There is expected full house on hand to watch the show in person now that COVID restrictions are not in place so everyone will be at the Dolby Theatre.

For those of us who are streamers you can take a seven day trial with some great services, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. They all offer ABC, E and plenty of other channel to tryout while you aren’t watching the Oscars.