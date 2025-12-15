Netflix’s Squid Game: Season 2 Tops MOST EVER WATCHED list

Squid Game: Season 2 takes the top spot, with over 1.4 BILLION hours watched.

The Night Agent: Season 1, and King the Land: Limited Series rank second and third, with over 1.3 billion, and 1.1 billion hours watched, respectively.

Analysis of Netflix viewer data reveals the scale of the most watched shows on the platform.

A new study has revealed the most watched Netflix shows throughout the world.

The study, by Heart Bingo, analyzed data from Netflix’s bi-annual engagement report, containing bi-annual engagement report containing TV show and film viewing data for over 18,000 shows and films on the platform – with the top ten alone accounting for 10,507,500,000 hours’ watched, working out to ALMOST 1.2 MILLION YEARS

In first place is Squid Game: Season 2, with a staggering 1,460,200,000 hours’ watched – meaning the second season has been watched 203.7 MILLION times over. Breaking it down further, Season 2 has been watched for a total of over 166 THOUSAND years.

Surprisingly the second season is far clear of both the first and third series, with the first and third Seasons placing 12th, and 63rd, being watched for a total of 786,600,000, and 438,600,000 hours, respectively.

Second place goes to The Night Agent: Season 1, which since first reports in 2023 has shown to been watched for a total of 1,397,200,000 hours – just under 160,000 THOUSAND YEARS

In third place is the Netflix Original King of Land: Limited Series, with over 1.13 BILLION (1,132,900,000) hours’ of watch time racked up – equal to just under 130 THOUSAND years’ time being watched.

Ginny and Georgia: Season 2, takes fourth place, racking up an impressive 1,011,500,000 hours’ of total watch time since first being tracked in 2023. Seasons 1 and 3 both make the extended list, at 18th and 38th, respectively.

Bridgerton: Series 3, ranks fifth, with viewers watching for a total of 984,600,000 hours since its release in the first half of 2024 – approximately 112 THOUSAND years’ worth of watchtime.

With seasons one and two placing 17th and 21st, respectively, the trilogy has racked up a total of 2.2 BILLION (2,290,900,000) hours’ worth of watchtime.

Sixth place goes to Wednesday: Season 1, with viewers racking up a total of 983,800,000 hours watched.

Another Netflix original, Queen of Tears: Limited Series, takes the seventh spot on the list, with just over 970 MILLION hours’ (972,300,000) of watchtime.

The Glory: Season 1, ranks in at eighth, racking up just over 900 MILLION (902,800,000) hours’ of watchtime.

Perhaps surprisingly, of all entries in the top ten The Glory: Season 1 edges out Queen of Tears: Limited Series as the entry with the longest total runtime, at 23 hours and 29 minutes, with Queen of Tears narrowly missing out with a runtime of 23 hours, 22 minutes.

Another Bridgerton feature, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, comes in at ninth, with 834.7 MILLION viewing hours, the first entry to drop below the total watchtime of 100,000 years, at 95,220 YEARS and 2 months.

Rounding out the list in tenth place is another Netflix original, Fool Me Once: Limited Series, the entry with the shortest runtime of any ranking in the top ten, at 6 hours and 25 minutes, Fool Me Once has seen viewers spending 827.5 MILLION hours – working out to over 94,398 YEARS cumulatively watched.

Interestingly, of the 1,000 shows with the most hours’ cumulatively viewed analysed, in total 169,817,700,000 hours of Netflix have been watched from the start of 2023 through to July 2025 – that’s over 169 BILLION hours, working out to approximately 193,855 CENTURIES, 82 years, 2 months, and 10 days.

The second half of 2024 proved to be the most binge-worthy time, with over 35 billion hours’ worth of Netflix watched.

Out of the 1,000 entries analysed, over two-thirds (78.3%) of entries were television shows, with the remaining 21.7% being films – with the first film – Leave the World Behind – only appearing in 44th place.

Netflix’s most watched by hours, from 2023 to July 2025:

Rank Show Season runtime (HH:MM) Total hours viewed Years, months, days, hours 1. Squid Game: Season 2 7:10 1,460,200,000 166,575 years, 4 months, 26 days, 16 hours 2. The Night Agent: Season 1 8:11 1,397,200,000 159,388 years, 6 months, 17 days, 16 hours 3. King the Land: Limited Series 19:00 1,132,900,000 129,237 years, 11 months, 17 days, 16 hours 4. Ginny and Georgia: Season 2 9:47 1,011,500,000 115,389 years, 1 day, 8 hours 5. Bridgerton: Season 3 7:59 984,600,000 112,320 years, 3 months, 28 days 6. Wednesday: Season 1 6:49 983,800,000 112,229 years, 24 days, 16 hours 7. Queen of Tears: Limited Series 23:22 972,300,000 110,917 years, 2 months, 4 days 8. The Glory: Season 1 23:29 902,800,000 102,988 years, 9 months, 25 days, 16 hours 9. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story 6:29 834,700,000 95,220 years, 2 months, 16 hours 10. Fool Me Once: Limited Series 6:25 827,500,000 94,398 years, 9 months, 23 days, 16 hours

A spokesperson for Heart Bingo commented on the findings, saying,

“The findings highlight just how deeply media Netflix releases continues to resonate with the average viewer. The data reveals a remarkable variation in preferences in genres, spanning multiple time-periods, environments and cultures, with consumption at an unprecedented level – despite recent controversies relating to pricing and sharing.”

“There is no doubt that viewers are responding to both familiar shows and new content, marking Netflix as one of the giants defining the new paradigm shift of viewing habits in the modern era.”