Super Bowl Weekend: NBC will take an Olympic break to air SB 56 today plus streaming on Peacock

NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVI begins Sunday, February 13, at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl, followed by the five-hour Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show at 1 p.m. ET from Los Angeles on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To produce this year’s game, NBC Sports will use a crew of more than 700 employees, 122 cameras, 50 miles of cable, 14 mobile units, and a massive collection of additional tools and resources.

This Sunday, Feb. 13, Super Bowl LVI and 2022 Winter Olympic Games converge across NBC Sports to create “Super Gold Sunday” – the biggest day in sports media history – featuring the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles and multiple gold medal events in Beijing.

Al Michaels, the play-by-play voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, will call Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock alongside Cris Collinsworth (analyst), who played in two Super Bowls as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals; four-time Sports Emmy Award-winner Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporters); and three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

This marks Michaels’ 11th Super Bowl play-by-play assignment – tied for the most ever for a television commentator, joining former CBS and FOX announcer Pat Summerall (11). Super Bowl LVI marks the fifth Super Bowl assignment for Collinsworth and Tafoya, and the first game assignment for both Tappen and McAulay.

Listed below are some key metrics about NBC Sports Group’s coverage of Super Bowl LVI:

1st ‘Super Gold Sunday,’ as the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics converge for the first time on the same day

1st Super Bowl presented on Peacock

1st Super Bowl presented on Telemundo, the first Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl

2 SkyCams NBC will use to cover the game (including “High Sky”)

3 Super Bowls refereed by rules analyst Terry McAulay

5 Combined Super Bowl victories among NBC Sports Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show teammates Drew Brees (XLIV with the Saints), Tony Dungy (XIII as a player with the Steelers, XLI as head coach of the Colts), and Rodney Harrison (XXXVIII and XXXIX with the Patriots)

8 Locations of NBC Sports’ hosts, analysts, and commentators around Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

11 Super Bowl play-by-play assignments for Al Michaels, tied for the most ever for a television commentator, joining former CBS and FOX announcer Pat Summerall

14 Mobile units on-site at SoFi Stadium

14.5 Hours of combined Super Bowl LVI and Winter Olympics coverage on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 13

20 Super Bowls NBC has broadcast (including LVI)

27 Hosts, analysts, and commentators around Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday

50 Miles of camera and microphone cable

71 Combined Sports Emmy Awards for Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, executive producer Fred Gaudelli, and director Drew Esocoff

100 Yards of combined Sunday Night Football murals from NBC Sports’ season-long interactive art campaign, canVS

122 Cameras used for Super Bowl (76, including fixed cameras on pylons, etc.) and pre-game (46) coverage

130 Microphones

700 + NBC Sports employees on site in Los Angeles

1800+ Meals served to crew members on gameday

264,000 Feet of camera and microphone cable

$7 million Record cost of a 30-second advertisement during Super Bowl LVI