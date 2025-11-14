MSNBC will officially rebrand as MS NOW on Saturday, November 15, completing its separation from NBCUniversal and launching a new era under the newly formed media company Versant. The move affects not only MSNBC but also other former NBC cable properties like USA Network, Syfy, CNBC, and Golf Channel.

NEWS TALK FLORIDA

A New Identity: MS NOW

The rebrand transforms MSNBC into MS NOW, an acronym for My Source for News, Opinion, and the World. The name change reflects the network’s shift away from NBCUniversal, which no longer wanted a rival news operation to carry the “NBC” branding. The iconic peacock logo will also be retired from the channel’s visual identity.

MS NOW will continue to feature its signature lineup of progressive voices, including Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, Jen Psaki, and Chris Hayes. A new tagline—“Same Mission. New Name.”—will accompany the launch, emphasizing continuity in editorial tone despite the corporate shift.

The Versant Spin-Off

The rebrand is part of Comcast’s broader strategy to spin off its cable networks into Versant, a publicly traded company designed to give each brand a distinct identity. Versant will house MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Syfy, Oxygen, E!, and Golf Channel.

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was driven by branding clarity and competitive positioning. NBCUniversal executives, including Mark Lazarus, emphasized that MSNBC’s future as a standalone entity required a fresh name and strategic independence.

Marketing Push and Public Reaction

MS NOW’s launch will be supported by a high-profile marketing campaign titled “We the People”, featuring Rachel Maddow and the late Maya Angelou. The campaign aims to reinforce the network’s commitment to civic engagement and progressive commentary.

However, the rebrand has drawn mixed reactions. Critics argue that the name MS NOW is confusing and lacks the legacy weight of MSNBC. Social media users have mocked the logo and questioned the rationale behind the acronym.

What Comes Next

MS NOW will debut with updated graphics, a new studio in Times Square, and expanded partnerships—including a deal with AccuWeather to enhance weather coverage. While the editorial mission remains unchanged, the network’s future will be shaped by its ability to retain viewers and redefine its brand outside the NBC umbrella.

The rebrand marks the end of a nearly 30-year journey that began with a joint venture between Microsoft and NBC News in 1996. With Microsoft long gone and NBCUniversal stepping aside, MS NOW enters the media landscape as a fully independent voice.