MORGAN MURPHY: Kash Patel Is Already Making Beltway Bandits Sweat

Morgan Murphy

Kash Patel will soon be confirmed as director of the FBI. It can’t come quickly enough. Patel’s pending confirmation may be why the searches for “witness protection,” “erase iPhone,” and “paper shredder” have skyrocketed in D.C. since Jan. 20th.

The Beltway bandits are on the run.

Just last month Dems fantasized that they might block Patel, along with Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. Trump’s surging popularity, now at the highest its ever been, destroyed any chance of that.

On Thursday, the former Department of Defense chief of staff cleared his first Senate committee on a vote of 12 to 10, putting him on track for a full Senate vote as early as this week.

Americans now know how deeply the deep state runs in Washington, D.C. The looming confirmation of Kash Patel will be the first reckoning at the FBI since the Church Committee’s 1975 probe in the wake of Watergate.

Since Trump’s first run at the White House in 2016, the FBI has been trying to take him down.

Patel led the investigation for Devin Nunes’ congressional probe into Russian interference, without which we might never have known that Hilary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the so-called Steele Dossier, which was essentially a smear campaign passed off as actual non-partisan intelligence.

The FBI and Justice Department then used that “dossier” as justification for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) warrant to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Think on that a hot second — a Democrat administration used the FBI and Justice Department to spy on a Republican campaign. It makes Watergate look like a parking ticket by comparison.

It gets worse.

Throughout Donald Trump’s first term, the FBI actively worked against the President. In fact, the FBI’s #2 official at the time, Andrew McCabe, confirmed to CBS that there were meetings at the Justice Department with the FBI on how they might remove the 45th President of the United States.

Having unsuccessfully tried to remove a sitting president, the FBI then went on to make sure Joe Biden won. During the 2020 campaign, the FBI laid the groundwork with the media and social media companies to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. As the New York Post reported, the “‘FBI tipped us all off last week that this Burisma story was likely to emerge,’ an unidentified Microsoft employee wrote on Oct. 14, 2020.”

Instead of having its reporters hailed as modern day Woodward and Bernstein’s, the New York Post (the nation’s oldest newspaper) found itself censored and suppressed.

With Trump gone, the FBI then ran amuck, sending at least 26 agents to the Capitol on January 6th, most of which engaged in illegal activities, according to the long-awaited Inspector General’s report. It then dedicated 5,000 employees — more than 10% of its workforce — to prosecuting J6 protestors.

The FBI didn’t stop there. Biden’s G-men labeled angry parents as “domestic terrorists” and traditional Catholics as “violent extremists.” The FBI went to far as to propose infiltrating Catholic churches as “threat mitigation.”

After 10 years of abuses, the FBI’s judgement day of reckoning may arrive this week in the form of Senate confirmation for Patel.

What might day one look like?

First to go will be partisan agents bent on changing elections and subverting democracy.

Pundits have also speculated that Patel might shutter the FBI’s brutalist concrete headquarters building on Washington, D.C.’s famous mall and boot its 7,000 agents out into the heartland where they belong. It might happen.

But those who know Patel expect him to make the Bureau get back to basics: FBI agents being cops, not intelligence agents.

The core mission of the bureau is to protect Americans from crime and defend the U.S. Constitution from domestic threats. Patel will likely target the top 10 cities for violent crime and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security and Tom Holman to extradite illegal aliens. Expect him to redirect gumshoes to come down on cyber criminals and state actors who commit 800,000+ cybercrimes and ransomware attacks each year.

He’ll also likely be working closely with newly confirmed Health and Human Services Director, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to investigate racketeering and collusion among big pharma, medical boards, and medical journals.

What worries Washington most? In Patel we’ll have an FBI director who is serious about investigating corrupt public officials.

In an age where senior lawmakers are literally accepting gold bars as bribes and lawmakers making $200k a year have net worth’s north of $50 million, Americans are asking questions.

Expect the FBI’s new director to start finding answers.

Morgan Murphy is military thought leader, former press secretary to the Secretary of Defense and national security advisor in the U.S. Senate.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

