Manic Media Monday: Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News and Don Lemon gone from CNN.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting. Meanwhile, CNN parted ways with popular anchor Don Lemon after 17 years with the network as two of cable news top names were taken off the air.

The network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving. A text message to Carlson seeking comment was not immediately returned.

As for Don Lemon he was also terminated from his anchor role at CNN, he announced Monday.

Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated.

“I am stunned,” Lemon wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht said that the network and Lemon have “parted ways,” according to a memo provided to NBC News Monday.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” the statement said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”