“World’s Largest Boat Parade,” supporting President Trump turns out plenty of boats.

Barry Edwards and the WHBO/News Talk Florida are broadcasting LIVE from Clearwater as local supporters of President Donald Trump are hoping to break a Guinness record for holding the world’s largest boat parade. To make that happen they will need at least 1,180 boats to break the record.

Organizers say they have 2,000 boats which should be more than enough to break the record. Here is a live look from WFLA TV VIA YOUTUBE.

“It’ll be nice to be in the open air, sunshine, maintain distance and support what we believe is the proper presidential choice,” organizer Cliff Gehart told WTVT TV. “We think it’ll be cool to see a thousand boats with thousands of flags.”