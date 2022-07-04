July 4th Celebration: The Pier will once again be where St: Petersburg has fun on the land and the water.

For the second year in a row the best fireworks show and all-day celebration will be taking place at The Pier in St. Petersburg along the downtown waterfront. The fireworks will begin at 9 pm but the fun starts much earlier in the day starting with a fun run, food truck, music and plenty of things to keep you busy waiting for the big show.

“Salute our nation’s birthday in true patriotic style at the must-experience St. Pete Pier’s second annual “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration,” organizers said. “Attendees will enjoy live music, a variety of food trucks, and a front-row seat to the most iconic firework show in the city.”

Find more information at www.thefourthstpete.com