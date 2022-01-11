Jesse Watters Named Host Of Fox’s Primetime News Spot

BRIANNA LYMAN

Fox News’ Jesse Watters has been chosen to permanently host the network’s 7 p.m. news hour after the outlet spent months trying out possible hosts.

Watters, who co-hosts “The Five” and a weekend show entitled “Watters’ World,” will now host a one-hour program, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” set to launch on Jan. 24, according to Fox News.

“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows ‘The Five’ and ‘Watters’ World.’ We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour,” CEO of Fox News Media Suzanne Scott said. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Announces Departure From Fox News, Will Go To CNN)

Watters said he is “thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity.”

Watters will continue to co-host ‘The Five’ but will no longer host his weekend “Watters’ World” show, according to Fox News. Fox will announce a replacement show for the Saturday night slot at a later time.