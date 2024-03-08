Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn Join Season Three Of the MAX hit HACKS

James Williams
  • Hacks one of the best shows streaming anywhere and it will be back in May and there will be some powerful guests joining star Jean Smart.
  • The Emmy®-winning and critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series HACKS has added Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn as guest stars for the highly anticipated third season, debuting this spring. 
  • Season 3 logline: A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.
  • Newly announced cast: Helen Hunt (“Blindspotting,” “Mad About You,” “Twister,” “As Good as it Gets”), Christina Hendricks (“The Buccaneers,” “Good Girls,” “Mad Men,” “Drive”), Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future,” “The Tender Bar,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”), Dan Bucatinsky (“Air,” “Scandal,” “The Comeback”), George Wallace (“Clean Slate”), and Tony Goldwyn(“Oppenheimer,” “Law & Order,” upcoming film “Ezra”).
  • Returning cast: Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award winner Jean Smart and Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award nominee Hannah Einbinder return alongside Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.
  • Season 3 credits: HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy® winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.