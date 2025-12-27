HBO Max enters 2026 riding the momentum of The Pitt, the medical drama that became one of the streamer’s biggest breakout hits of 2025. Following its Emmy‑winning debut season, the series earned widespread praise for its grounded portrayal of frontline healthcare workers and its standout performance from Noah Wyle. Critics from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter highlighted the show’s emotional realism and ensemble chemistry, helping The Pitt become a flagship Max Original and a major driver of subscriber engagement.

A First Look at Season Two

Season 2 of The Pitt premieres January 8 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes rolling out weekly. The 15‑episode season dives deeper into the pressures facing modern hospital staff, expanding storylines for Dr. Robby Robinavitch (Wyle), Dr. Langdon, Dr. Mohan, and the rest of the Pittsburgh medical team. Early previews from Warner Bros. Discovery emphasize higher stakes, new medical crises, and a sharper focus on the personal toll of the profession. With its blend of character‑driven drama and real‑world urgency, Season 2 is positioned as one of HBO Max’s top early‑year draws.

New Programming: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Leads the Charge

The biggest new arrival is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, debuting January 18. The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel brings George R.R. Martin’s beloved Dunk & Egg stories to life, offering a lighter, more adventurous tone than House of the Dragon. Meanwhile, Industry returns for Season 4 with new cast additions including Kit Harington, continuing its high‑stakes exploration of global finance.

Other HBO Max Highlights to Watch in 2026

January also brings a deep slate of films, documentaries, and returning favorites. Highlights include Mel Brooks: The 99‑Year‑Old Man! and 33 Photos From the Ghetto, plus A24 titles The Smashing Machine and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. With prestige dramas, franchise expansions, and buzzy originals, HBO Max’s 2026 slate signals one of its strongest years yet.