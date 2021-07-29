Gov. DeSantis’s no mask mandate will get a big challenge as Disney World will issue rules starting tomorrow. Other parks could follow soon.

Both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California are set to make the wearing of masks mandatory for park-goers when indoors. The rule change is set to come into effect from Friday, July 30th, and comes after the mask mandate had previously been dropped by the company earlier in the year.

The two resorts are extremely popular destinations for millions of Americans each year, and the rule changes stem from Disney acting on updated advice from the CDC. Clearly, this will put one of Florida’s biggest tourist destinations in direct conflict with Gov. Ron DeSantis, mask mandate policy.

The decision to impose the mandatory wearing of masks indoors has been made following updated guidance that the CDC released on Tuesday. In their latest update, the CDC recommended that people in high-risk areas should wear masks indoors once more – regardless of vaccination status. Given that both California and Florida – states that have Disney theme parks – are places with high transmission rates, the new recommendations are being applied to those visiting the parks.

According to Disney via a press release here is their stance on brining masks back to the park.

“We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status. At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner.”

According to WESH TV Orlando.

The update in Disney’s policy came after Orange County mayor Jerry Demings urged residents and visitors to wear masks when in an indoor space with others whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“I want to show our residents and visitors Orange County is being proactive … we remain focused on lowering our numbers of hospitalizations,” Demings said. “I have endeavored to keep you fully informed during this pandemic.”

On Tuesday, Orange County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.