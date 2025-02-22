Entertainment Weekend: Zero Day Brings Robert De Niro and Global Intrigue to Netflix

Robert De Niro is taking on his first starring TV series role — and he isn’t starting small.

Now streaming, Zero Day is created by Eric Newman (Griselda, The Watcher, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) and Noah Oppenheim (President, NBC News, TODAY, Jackie, The Thing About Pam, The Maze Runner). The thrilling and terrifying limited series follows a beloved and highly respected former United States president (De Niro) as he leads the investigation into a nationwide cyberattack while battling his own personal demons. And yet, “Right now, our actual world is scarier,” De Niro told Netflix.

“Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge,” Newman told Netflix.

Oppenheim added, “The show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families.”

In addition to starring in the series, De Niro is also a producer. “[De Niro] very much became our partner in this process — very hands-on, very involved, read everything at every stage, and it’s been an incredible honor and privilege,” said Newman. “You can count on one hand the actors and actresses in history who bring this level of gravitas, pedigree, and talent to their work.”

The limited series stars De Niro as respected former President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that caused chaos and thousands of fatalities across the country. Disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambitions of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide. Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.

Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind: How do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theories and subterfuge, how many of those forces are of our own making — maybe even our own imagining?

De Niro appreciates that Mullen’s ethos is to just tell it straight. “That’s the spine of my character in the show,” said De Niro. “Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.”

Can I watch the Zero Day trailer?

Yes. “Absolute nation-wide terror” rips through the country as it’s hit with widespread technology outages in the trailer at the top of this page. De Niro’s former President Mullen is a key player in the plan to find out who’s behind the attack, but can he figure it out before it happens again?

Who’s in the Zero Day cast?

See the full Zero Day cast and character details here.