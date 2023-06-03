Entertainment Weekend: This week’s streaming Top Ten is a Royal win.

ACCORDING TO THE TRADE PUBLICATION TVLINE.COM – this was a good week for Netflix.

In a crowning achievement (thank you, tip your waiter everybody!), Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story made its debut on Nielsen's U.S. ranking of streaming originals in the No. 1 spot, dethroning two-time champ The Diplomat.

In its first week of eligibility, Netflix’s Queen C amassed 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its six-episode run. Netflix’s Firefly Lane stayed put at No. 2 with 1.25 billion minutes viewed across 26 episodes, followed by Netflix’s Sweet Tooth (1.1 billion minutes viewed/16 episodes), Apple TV+s Ted Lasso (715 million minutes/30 available episodes) and Netflix’s The Diplomat (711 million minutes/eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of May 1 were Netflix’s Workin’ Moms (579 million minutes viewed/83 episodes), Prime Video’s Mrs. Maisel (416 million minutes/40 available episodes), Netflix’s super-resilient The Night Agent (410 million minutes/10 episodes), Disney+’s The Mandalorian (319 million minutes/all 24 episodes) and Netflix’s BEEEEEEF (309 million minutes/10 episode).

In its second week of eligibility, Prime Video’s already-renewed spy thriller Citadel — which targets an international audience (whereas Nielsen merely tallies U.S. views) — again fell shy of charting.

Falling out of the Top 10 from last week was Netflix’s John Mulaney: Baby J special.

