Entertainment Weekend: The Neilsen Top 10 TV Shows for the week.

News Talk Florida
RANKPROGRAMNETWORKVIEWERS (000)RATING
160 MINUTES PRESENTS – ENCCBS5,5473.4
2MACY’S 4TH JULY FIREWORKSNBC4,5752.4
3PRICE IS RIGHT PRIME 7/3CBS3,7672.3
4PRICE IS RIGHT NIGHT-ENCCBS3,7522.2
5GENERATION GAPABC3,5202.1
6AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PMABC3,5122.0
7CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUDABC3,2751.9
8YOUNG SHELDON-ENCCBS3,1431.9
9THE CHASEABC3,0131.8
10FBI SPECIAL-7/4CBS3,0021.8

Source: Nielsen. Primetime Broadcast Programs. Viewing estimates on this page include Live viewing and DVR playback on the Same Day, defined as 3am-3am. Ratings are the percentage of TV homes in the U.S. tuned into television.