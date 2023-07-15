Entertainment Weekend: The Neilsen Top 10 TV Shows for the week.

|RANK
|PROGRAM
|NETWORK
|VIEWERS (000)
|RATING
|1
|60 MINUTES PRESENTS – ENC
|CBS
|5,547
|3.4
|2
|MACY’S 4TH JULY FIREWORKS
|NBC
|4,575
|2.4
|3
|PRICE IS RIGHT PRIME 7/3
|CBS
|3,767
|2.3
|4
|PRICE IS RIGHT NIGHT-ENC
|CBS
|3,752
|2.2
|5
|GENERATION GAP
|ABC
|3,520
|2.1
|6
|AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM
|ABC
|3,512
|2.0
|7
|CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD
|ABC
|3,275
|1.9
|8
|YOUNG SHELDON-ENC
|CBS
|3,143
|1.9
|9
|THE CHASE
|ABC
|3,013
|1.8
|10
|FBI SPECIAL-7/4
|CBS
|3,002
|1.8
Source: Nielsen. Primetime Broadcast Programs. Viewing estimates on this page include Live viewing and DVR playback on the Same Day, defined as 3am-3am. Ratings are the percentage of TV homes in the U.S. tuned into television.