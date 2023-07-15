Entertainment Weekend: The Neilsen Top 10 TV Shows for the week.

RANK PROGRAM NETWORK VIEWERS (000) RATING 1 60 MINUTES PRESENTS – ENC CBS 5,547 3.4 2 MACY’S 4TH JULY FIREWORKS NBC 4,575 2.4 3 PRICE IS RIGHT PRIME 7/3 CBS 3,767 2.3 4 PRICE IS RIGHT NIGHT-ENC CBS 3,752 2.2 5 GENERATION GAP ABC 3,520 2.1 6 AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 3,512 2.0 7 CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD ABC 3,275 1.9 8 YOUNG SHELDON-ENC CBS 3,143 1.9 9 THE CHASE ABC 3,013 1.8 10 FBI SPECIAL-7/4 CBS 3,002 1.8

Source: Nielsen. Primetime Broadcast Programs. Viewing estimates on this page include Live viewing and DVR playback on the Same Day, defined as 3am-3am. Ratings are the percentage of TV homes in the U.S. tuned into television.