Entertainment Weekend: Taylor Swift announces new tour dates. She will do three concerts in Miami next fall.

AP – Los Angeles Taylor Swift will bring “The Eras Tour” back to North America in 2024. The singer-songwriter announced 15 new stadium concerts in the United States and Canada on Thursday. The performances are scheduled for football stadiums in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto in October and November 2024.

Swift will end her 2023 run of concerts this week in Los Angeles. She’ll head out on a huge run of shows in Europe on May 9, 2024, in Paris.

The Eras Tour 2024