Entertainment Weekend: Pat Sajak has taken his final spin as the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 41 years.

Indeed, friends, all good things, including game shows, must come to an end. After 41 years and over 8,000 episodes, Pat Sajak has taken his final turn as the beloved host of “Wheel of Fortune.” On Thursday’s episode, his co-host and letter-turner, Vanna White, paid an emotional tribute to Sajak, describing him as “like a brother” and a “true lifelong friend.” In a pre-recorded video featuring clips and photos from their 41 years together, she emphasized that their personal friendship has been even more significant than their professional partnership.

White’s emotional farewell to Sajak, where she struggled to hold back tears, sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable conclusion on Friday’s episode. Sajak had announced in June 2023 his retirement from hosting duties at the close of the show’s 41st season, with Ryan Seacrest poised to take over. White is set to continue as Seacrest’s co-host through the 2025-2026 season, following a contract extension she signed in September.

In a recent “Good Morning America” interview, Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie, the show’s social correspondent, discussed her father’s feelings about his impending retirement, which he announced nearly a year prior to his final episode. The host expressed that he felt “surprisingly okay,” having had time to adjust. “There’s a bit of wistfulness, of course, but I’m savoring the moment and reflecting on an incredible journey,” he shared.

Reflecting on his tenure with the beloved game show, Sajak expressed his gratitude for the way audiences nationwide embraced the show and incorporated it into their daily lives. “At some point, we transcended being just a popular show. We became an element of popular culture and, more significantly, a fixture in people’s lives,” he remarked. “That has been incredibly rewarding.”