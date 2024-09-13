Entertainment Weekend: Disney+ Remembering Legend James Earl Jones

Disney Legend James Earl Jones, the voice behind the iconic characters Darth Vader and Mufasa, passed away Monday, September 9, surrounded by family at his home in Dutchess County, New York, a rep for the actor confirmed. He was 93 years old.

“From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history,” said Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. On behalf of all of us at Disney, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Jones’ rich and commanding basso profundo tones helped shape perhaps the most indelible screen villain of all time, Darth Vader, in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). He reprised his role in subsequent films in the franchise, including Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), as well as in the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels (2014–2018) and Disney+ Original series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022).

Voicing the former Jedi Knight turned cybernetically enhanced Sith Lord—who also happened to be the father of heroes Leia Organa (Disney Legend Carrie Fisher) and Luke Skywalker (Disney Legend Mark Hamill)—afforded Jones abundant career opportunities. “It brought me a lot of commercial and voiceover work,” he once said. “The voiceover work led to more opportunities for narrations and on-camera commercials, with their own milieu and craft so different from movies and theater.”

In stark contrast to his vocalization as Darth Vader, Jones also voiced Mufasa, the King of Pride Rock, in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King (1994). “Doing a voice for animation is acting in its purest form,” Jones said. “It’s a bit like the ancient Greek form where the actors would wear masks. In our case, the masks are the animators’ drawings and we just simply supply all the behaviors, emotions, and feelings behind that mask.” Jones’ Mufasa would be heard again in The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998) and The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar (2015), as well as the photorealistic reimagining of The Lion King (2019), directed by Disney Legend Jon Favreau.

“I initially approached my character with the utmost dignity, befitting the king of the jungle. The more I did that, however, the more we realized we were missing something. We were missing the dad,” Jones once said. “Fathers are not always grand, certainly not with their sons. When you accommodate being a father, you are often dopey and goofy. You are just Dad… In The Lion King, Mufasa urges his son, Simba, to take his place in the great circle of life—and for me, the heart of that circle is my family.”

Born in Arkabutla, Mississippi, and raised on a farm by his grandparents in Jackson, Michigan, Jones developed a stutter at a young age. One of his high school teachers helped him master it by having him recite poetry before the class—and it was there that he ultimately found his calling in performing. In 1958, following a stint in the Army after graduating from the University of Michigan, Jones took to Broadway. Two years later, he began a long association with New York City’s famed Shakespeare in the Park.

In the following years, Jones added film and television to his continuing stage work. His other Disney and 20th Century credits include Three Fugitives (1989), Gabriel’s Fire (1990–91), The Simpsons (1990, 1994, and 1998), Pros and Cons (1991–92), True Identity (1991), The Sandlot (1993), Jefferson in Paris (1995), Recess (1998), Fantasia/2000 (2000), and Earth (2009). His voice has been heard in Disney Parks around the world, including recurring vocal performances as Darth Vader in Star Tours – The Adventures Continue and as a celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Ceremony and Processional at Disneyland Park.

Respected by audiences and peers alike, the decorated actor won two Emmy® Awards, two Tony Awards®, and a Grammy® Award during his illustrious career. In 2011, he received the Academy Honorary Award “for his legacy of consistent excellence and uncommon versatility,” and in 2019, he was inducted as a Disney Legend at D23 Expo.