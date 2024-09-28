Entertainment Weekend: Apple TV+ Hit Comedy “Shrinking,” Season Two Coming Soon.

James Williams
Fans of Apple TV+ were thrilled to learn that the second season of the highly praised and Emmy-nominated comedy “Shrinking,” featuring Emmy nominee Jason Segel and acclaimed actor Harrison Ford, and created by Emmy winners Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel, is set to return. The 12-episode season will debut worldwide on Apple TV+, starting with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 16, and then releasing a new episode every subsequent Wednesday until December 25, 2024.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he makes huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season two.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the multi-Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” and new comedy series “Bad Monkey.” The series also marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the Apple Original Film “The Sky is Everywhere.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favourite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honoured with 516 wins and 2,320 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

