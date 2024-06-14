Entertainment Weekend: Apple TV+ Check Out Camp Snoopy and Presumed Innocent.

Apple TV+ has a couple of shows well worth your time to stream this weekend and one a legal drama and the other a family favorite from the Peanuts gang.

“Presumed Innocent” is an eight-episode limited series featuring Jake Gyllenhaal as both star and executive producer. The series is a creation of David E. Kelley, with J.J. Abrams also serving as an executive producer, and is adapted from Scott Turow’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same title.

Featuring Gyllenhaal as the chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series immerses viewers in a compelling narrative centered around a gruesome murder that disrupts the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office, casting suspicion on one of their own. The series delves into themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the extents and boundaries of love, while the protagonist struggles to preserve his family and marriage.

The star-studded ensemble cast of the thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

Peanuts gang comes together…

Camp Snoopy -Upon learning that their troop might disband, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts embark on an adventure into the wilderness to earn their badges, guided by the Beagle Scout Manual. Concurrently, Charlie Brown and his friends savor their summer at Camp Spring Lake, where their paths intertwine with Snoopy’s during activities like hiking, swimming, and gathering around campfires, embracing all that summer camp and the great outdoors have to offer.

Season Ender….

The Big Door Prize – The arrival of a mysterious machine transforms a small town by promising to unlock everyone’s true potential. Before long, residents begin switching careers, reassessing relationships, and challenging their long-established beliefs, all in the quest for an improved future.

Jim’s Binge of the weekend…

“Loot” season two returns a year after Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.