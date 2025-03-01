Entertainment Weekend: Amy Schumer Is About to Be Kinda Pregnant 

The last time Amy Schumer was pregnant, she turned in an Emmy-nominated comedy special; this time, she’s only Kinda Pregnant. now playing on Netflix. The new Happy Madison film by The Out-Laws director Tyler Spindel and written by Schumer and Julie Paiva stars the comedian as Lainy, a woman who gets so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy that she starts to wear a fake baby bump of her own. Of course, hijinks ensue — but also… love? See for yourself in the trailer up top.

Kinda Pregnant is Schumer’s second starring role in a narrative feature for Netflix, after a formidable lineup of stand-up specials and her most recent appearance in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

What’s Kinda Pregnant about?

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy (Schumer) wears a fake baby bump … and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Who’s in the cast of Kinda Pregnant?

Alongside Schumer, Kinda Pregnant will star Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Murder Mystery 2), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, MacGruber, Bodkin), Damon Wayans Jr. (Players, Love, Guaranteed), and Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia). Also joining the film are Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Bad Monkey), Joel David Moore (Avatar), Lizze Broadway (Gen V), and Urzila Carlson (upcoming Ozi, Voice of the Forest).