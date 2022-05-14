Entertaiment Weekend: Good Ratings week for CBS as they take the crown again.

For the week of May 2-8, CBS took four of the top five rated shows this week. Here are the 20 most-watched programs on prime-time television, their networks and viewerships:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.27 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.11 million.

3. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.46 million.

4. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.23 million.

5. NBA Playoffs: Memphis at Golden State (Saturday), ABC, 6.1 million.

6. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.82 million.

7. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.61 million.

8. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 5.52 million.

9. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.47 million.

10. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.4 million.

11. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Memphis (Tuesday), Turner, 5.32 million.

12. “NCIS: Hawai’i,” CBS, 5.21 million.

13. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.18 million.

14. “911,” Fox, 5.1 million.

15. “Magnum, P.I.,” 5.06 million.

16. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.9 million.

17. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.86 million.

18. “FBI,” CBS, 4.83 million.

19. “This is Us,” NBC, 4.67 million.

20. NBA Playoffs: Miami at Philadelphia (Sunday), Turner, 4.63 million.