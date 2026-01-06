Enola Holmes returns with a new adventure that sends her far from London. Millie Bobby Brown steps back into the role with sharp focus and fierce energy. The young detective travels to Malta and faces danger on the island. She follows a case that twists through secrets and hidden motives. Enola also works through her growing bond with Tewkesbury as she fights to stay one step ahead of her enemies.

The story sends Enola into a nest of vipers. She meets new allies and new threats as she searches for truth. Her work tests her skills and her heart. The game begins the moment she lands on the island.

READ – NEWS TALK FLORIDA

A creative team builds the next chapter

Netflix Philip Barantini directs the film and brings a strong vision to the series. He earned praise for his crime drama Adolescence. Jack Thorne returns to write the script and continues his work with the Enola Holmes world. He adapts the story from the books by Nancy Springer.

Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia lead production for Legendary Entertainment. Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown produce for PCMA Productions. Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards join as executive producers for PCMA. Joshua Grode and Michael Dreyer serve as executive producers for Legendary Entertainment.

A cast filled with familiar faces

Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast as Enola Holmes. Louis Partridge returns as Tewkesbury and brings charm to the role. Himesh Patel joins the story as Dr John Watson. Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes and brings strength to the character. Helena Bonham Carter returns as Eudoria Holmes. Sharon Duncan Brewster joins as Moriarty and adds new tension to the story.

The cast blends returning stars with new voices. Each actor brings depth to the world of Enola Holmes.

Fans wait for a release date

Netflix has not shared a release date for Enola Holmes 3. Production continues in the United Kingdom as the cast films scenes across several locations. Fans expect updates soon as the story takes shape. The film will bring new danger, new romance, and new clues for Enola Holmes.

The series continues to grow with each chapter. Enola Holmes 3 promises a bold adventure that pushes the young detective into her most complex case yet.