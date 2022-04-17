Easter 2022: Live video streaming of Church Services.

PARADE: If you’ve gotten used to celebrating Easter virtually the last few years, then we’ve got some egg-cellent news! Easter Sunday services on April 17 will be available to stream at home or on the go once again this year.

Thanks to the miracle of technology, the Vatican, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church are all providing Easter Sunday livestreams. Whether you want to avoid large crowds, or simply prefer watching from the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of options so you can still attend Easter mass and celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

From Facebook to YouTube and TV, continue reading to find out how (and at what time) you can tune into Easter Sunday 2022 service:

Easter Sunday mass on TV

St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s Mass

Although there are no tickets left for 2022 Easter Solemn Mass at 10 a.m., the service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York will be livestreamed online, in addition to St. Patrick’s Facebook page and YouTube. The service will also air live on TV on WPIX Channel 11 in NY.

aster Sunday mass livestreams online

Vatican Easter Mass Livestreaming

Pope Francis will celebrate Easter in Saint Peter’s Square at 10 a.m. in Rome (4 a.m. EST), which can be viewed on the Vatican’s website or through the Vatican Media Youtube Channel. Following the Eucharistic Celebration, Pope Francis will impart the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing at 12 p.m. (6 a.m. EST).

Livestream here.

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Star-Studded Livestream

Lakewood Church will be offering three services online—8:15 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 7 p.m. “Come Home to Hope this Easter at Lakewood! It’s going to be an encouraging and inspiring time, as we celebrate the resurrected Savior. Special Guest Cece Winans (@cecewinans) will be joining us Easter Sunday,” a message on Lakewood Church’s Instagram reads. “Bring your whole family and invite your friends to join in-person or watch online. God has new beginnings in store for each of you.” The service can be streamed on various platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and the Lakewood Church.

Livestream here.

CatholicTV Mass

America’s Catholic Television Network will broadcast the 4 a.m. Vatican Mass with Pope Francis, and will rebroadcast the service at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Easter Sunday schedule also includes La Santa Misa’s mass (airing at 8 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.), as well as mass with Bishop Reed (airing at 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 11: 30 p.m.), 10 a.m. mass from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, and mass from the San Antonio Cathedral at 4 p.m. CatholicTV Mass can be watched on Roku, CatholicTV.org, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV or on the CatholicTV website.

Livestream here.

Christian World Media Livestreaming Easter Mass

Christian World Media offers daily livestreaming of church services and events, in addition to video-on-demand sermons from around the globe. Check out the schedule for services on April 17.

Livestream here.

