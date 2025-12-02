DJ Caesar Joins Da Inphamus Amadeuz’s Punchline Academy on Shade 45

DJ Caesar, one of the region’s most respected DJs and emerging national voices, is officially adding another major platform to his growing resume. Beginning Wednesday, December 3, Caesar will become a recurring fixture on Punchline Academy. He will join the show, which airs weekly on SiriusXM Shade 45 from 9–11 p.m. EST, on the first Wednesday of every month.

Punchline Academy — a freestyle proving ground and artist spotlight platform — was created by Bronx native and hip-hop curator Da Inphamus Amadeuz, known for building one of Shade 45’s most consistent and culturally respected shows.

A Major Moment for Caesar and Shade 45

For DJ Caesar, the invitation to become part of Punchline Academy marks a natural next step in a year full of momentum. Already a key voice on Shade 45, Caesar appears every Tuesday for The Sober Mix with Lord Sear from 12–12:30 p.m. EST, a slot that continues to build his national following.

Joining Punchline Academy gives him a new lane — one tied directly to bars, performance, and breaking raw talent.

“This is one of those opportunities you don’t take for granted,” Caesar said. “Punchline Academy is where MCs and DJs come to prove something. To be asked to be part of that energy every month is an honor — and a responsibility. We’re helping shape the next wave, live on a legendary platform.”

Caesar Brings a New Chapter to a Proven Format

Da Inphamus Amadeuz’s Punchline Academy has become a staple for lyricists hungry to showcase their skills to a worldwide SiriusXM audience. Caesar sees his new role not only as an expansion of his profile, but as a chance to elevate artists who deserve the spotlight.

“I’m here to bring my ear, my instincts, and my love for this culture,” he said. “Shade 45 has always been a home for real hip-hop, and Punchline Academy fits right into that legacy. I can’t wait to get started.”

December 3 Launch Begins a Monthly Residency

With the Dec. 3 debut set, Caesar is preparing to settle into a consistent monthly rhythm with Punchline Academy. Fans can expect his presence to amplify the platform’s energy, bring new artists into rotation, and help push the show’s live performance culture to the next level.

“This is just the beginning,” Caesar added. “We’re about to take this to a whole new place.”

Follow DJ Caesar on social media @DJ_Caesar

Follow Da Inphamus Amadeuz @DaInphamusAmadeuz