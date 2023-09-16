Entertainment Weekend: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 17-23

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 17-23:

Sept. 17: Singer-turned-photographer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 88. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 75. Actor Elvira is 72. Comedian Rita Rudner is 70. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (formerly Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 63. Actor-director Paul Feig is 61. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 61. Singer BeBe Winans is 61. Businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 60. Actor Kyle Chandler (“Early Edition”) is 58. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 57. Actor Malik Yoba (“New York Undercover”) is 56. Singer Anastacia is 55. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 54. Rapper VinRock of Naughty By Nature is 53. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” ″Harold and Kumar” films) is 52. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 50. Singer-actor Nona Gaye (“The Matrix” films) is 49. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Billy Miller (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Actor Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 34. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 34. Actor Denyse Tontz (“All My Children,” ″Big Time Rush”) is 29.

Sept. 18: Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 85. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 83. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 74. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 74. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 73. Director Mark Romanek is 64. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 62. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 61. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 59. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 56. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 53. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 52. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 49. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Scrubs”) is 49. Rapper Xzibit is 49. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 47. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 46. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 46. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is 45. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 30. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 30. Country singer Tae Kerr of Maddie and Tae is 28.

Sept. 19: Actor Rosemary Harris is 96. Actor David McCallum (“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “NCIS”) is 90. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 83. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 83. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 83. Singer Freda Payne is 81. Singer David Bromberg is 78. Actor Randolph Mantooth (“Emergency”) is 78. Guitarist/music video director Lol Creme of 10cc is 76. Actor Jeremy Irons is 75. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 74. TV personality Joan Lunden is 73. Actor Scott Colomby (“Jack Frost,” ″Porky’s” films) is 71. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 71. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 68. Musician Lita Ford is 65. Director Kevin Hooks is 65. Actor Carolyn McCormick (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 64. TV chef Mario Batali is 63. Comedian Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) is 61. Country singer Jeff Bates is 60. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 59. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 57. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 54. TV chef Michael Symon is 54. Actor Victor Williams (“The Affair,” ″King of Queens”) is 53. Actor Sanaa Lathan (“The Cleveland Show”) is 52. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 50. Comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 49. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse (“Red Hot and Green,” ″Trading Spaces”) is 47. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 47. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 43. Actor Columbus Short (“Scandal”) is 41. Rapper Eamon is 40. Actor Kevin Zegers (“Transamerica,” “Air Bud”) is 39. Actor Danielle Panabaker (TV’s “The Flash”) is 36. Actor Katrina Bowden (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “30 Rock”) is 35.

Sept. 20: Actor Sophia Loren is 89. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 75. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 74. Actor Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 72. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 69. Actor Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 68. Actor Gary Cole is 67. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 59. Actor Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 56. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 56. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 55. Actor Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 51. Actor Moon Bloodgood (“Falling Skies”) is 48. Actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “Daredevil”) is 47. Singer The-Dream is 46. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 45. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 44. Rapper Yung Joc is 43. Actor Crystle Stewart (“For Better or Worse”) is 42. Actor Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Hidden Figures”) is 37. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 36. Actor Malachi Kirby (2016′s “Roots”) is 34.

Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 82. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 80. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 76. Author Stephen King is 76. Actor Bill Murray is 73. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 66. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (“Full House”) is 64. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 63. Actor Serena Scott Thomas is 62. Actor Nancy Travis is 62. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 61. Actor Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart”) is 60. Actor Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 58. Country singer Faith Hill is 56. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 56. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 55. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 54. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” ″Felicity”) is 53. Actor James Lesure (“Las Vegas,” “For Your Love”) is 52. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 52. Actor Luke Wilson is 52. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” ″Joey”) is 45. Actor Autumn Reeser (“Entourage,” “The O.C.”) is 43. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 42. Actor Maggie Grace (“Lost”) is 40. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Simon Birch”) is 40. Actor Ahna O’Reilly (“The Help”) is 39. Rapper Wale is 39. Singer Jason Derulo is 37. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actors Nikolas Brino (“7th Heaven”) is 25.

Sept. 22: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 80. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 78. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 72. Actor Shari Belafonte is 69. Singer Debby Boone is 67. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 67. Singer Nick Cave is 66. Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 66. Singer Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde is 66. Singer Joan Jett is 65. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 65. Actor Scott Baio is 63. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 62. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 62. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 61. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 58. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 53. Rapper Mystikal is 53. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 52. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 50. Actor Mireille Enos (“World War Z”) is 48. Actor Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 45. Actor Michael Graziadei (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Actor Ashley Eckstein (“That’s So Raven,” “Sofia the First”) is 42. Actor Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 41. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 40. Actor Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Orphan Black”) is 38. Actor Ukweli Roach (“Blindspot”) is 37. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 36. Actor Teyonah Parris (“Mad Men”) is 36.

Sept. 23: Singer Julio Iglesias is 80. Actor Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 78. Actor-singer Mary Kay Place is 76. Singer Bruce Springsteen is 74. Director George C. Wolfe (film’s “Nights in Rodanthe,” stage’s “Angels in America”) is 69. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 68. Actor Rosalind Chao (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” ″M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H”) is 66. Actor Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) is 64. Actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Boston Public”) is 62. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 61. Actor LisaRaye (“All of Us,” ″Beauty Shop”) is 57. Singer Ani DiFranco is 53. Singer Sam Bettens of K’s Choice is 51. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 51. Actor Kip Pardue (“The Rules of Attraction,” “Remember the Titans”) is 47. Actor Anthony Mackie (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) is 45. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 44. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon (“Hamilton”) is 42. Actor David Lim (“S.W.A.T.,” ″Quantico”) is 40. Actor Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” ″The Good Wife”) is 38. Actor Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” films) is 36. by Taboola