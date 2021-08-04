Bettman And The NHL Seem To Be In Good Shape With Arenas

The league is waiting to see what happens in Tempe and has bought some time in Raleigh.

It appears that National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman might be able to pause his lobbying efforts to get new arenas or new arena leases for a while. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon has a new deal with people in Raleigh, North Carolina to play in the city until 2029. But Dundon can break his lease by paying money on a sliding scale between now and 2029. Three years from now, Dundon would have to pay $31 million to leave Raleigh. In 2025, it is $20 million. In 2026, it is only $12 million. Six years from now, in 2027, it would cost him $6 million and in 2028, it is just three million dollars. Dundon is free to leave Raleigh in 2029. But Dundon may have something else in mind in the future. Build an arena-village. Use a venue as the base for a complex that includes office and retail space along with housing.

Bettman is waiting to see what is going to happen in Tempe, Arizona as that city seemingly has written a request for proposal for a tract of land that suits the Arizona Coyotes ownership. Tempe officials want a professional sports stadium or arena and a practice facility. They want the team owner to create a stadium or arena village that would include 1,000 residential units, 200,000 square feet of retail space, and a large plaza with amenities. Name recognition for Tempe and an opportunity for Tempe public service announcements. In the Phoenix area, the NBA Suns have a renovated arena, the NFL has a Super Bowl worthy stadium in Glendale. MLB’s Diamondbacks ownership is looking to build a stadium-village. The deadline for the proposal to the city is August 19th. It is possible that Phoenix-area MLS backers could apply as well. Coyotes’ ownership will submit a bid then will wait.

