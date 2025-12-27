Food Network is kicking off 2026 with a fresh twist on one of its most beloved franchises. After the success of the original Baking Championship series, the network is introducing Baking Championship: Next Gen, a kid‑centric competition hosted by culinary stars Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown. Both hosts bring a mix of expertise, humor, and warmth that has made them audience favorites across Food Network programming. Their chemistry and ability to connect with young bakers helped the franchise grow into a reliable ratings performer, and the new series builds on that momentum with a format designed to spotlight creativity, teamwork, and youthful talent.

A High‑Energy Competition With New Challenges

Premiering Monday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Baking Championship: Next Gen features 12 sibling teams, ages 8–14, competing for a $25,000 prize and the title of the next generation of Baking Champions. The season launches with a supersized two‑hour qualifying round, where teams must prove they deserve one of the ten coveted spots in the main competition. From there, the young bakers face a series of inventive and whimsical challenges, including “breakfast dessert imposters,” “cream puff friendship bracelets,” and “animated cakes” — all designed to test their creativity, technical skill, and ability to collaborate under pressurepress.wbd.com. The pastry‑school‑style kitchen setting adds to the immersive experience, giving viewers a front‑row seat to the kids’ growth and ingenuity.

A Competitive Season With Big Stakes and Bigger Heart

With sibling teams competing side‑by‑side, the show promises a unique blend of rivalry, teamwork, and emotional storytelling. Warner Bros. Discovery executives note that the sibling dynamic brings out “fun, sweetness, and nail‑biting competition” as the kids tackle increasingly complex challenges. The format is built for high engagement, with each episode offering both heartwarming moments and edge‑of‑your‑seat judging. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max and discovery+, making it easy for families to follow along throughout the seasonpress.wbd.com. With its charming cast, inventive challenges, and the proven star power of Goldman and Brown, Baking Championship: Next Gen is poised to become one of Food Network’s standout hits of early 2026.