Billy Hufsey is a major league world-renowned performer whose combination of husky pop-rock vocals combined with his skilled dance moves and artful musicianship (he plays piano, drums, guitar, all three saxophones and the trumpet) puts him in a Category of One. But he wants to shine a light on his beloved hometown of Brook Park, Ohio.

He wants to see his hometown of Brook Park a suburb of Cleveland get exposure with his brand new The Billy Hufsey Podcast weekly on YouTube. His first show features Kevin Rosala, Jennifer Roberts, and Danny Mansell. These wonderful individuals manage Facebook groups for Billy’s hometown, Brook Park, Ohio, and they work to connect and support the community.

He also will be expanding out and brining in some of his famous friends and co-workers to the show. Hufsey will work with his ensemble cast, of entertaining and talented professionals many of who have been mentored by him.

THE HUFSEY FILE:

Following the immense success of five years as a primary star of NBC’s groundbreaking worldwide hit “Fame,” including the show’s music tours and albums, Billy starred for another four years as a leading man on the popular soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” These two TV series alone continue to put him into the living rooms of fans around the world 365 days a year. His dancing stint on the most popular episode of “Married with Children” endeared him to yet another audience.

Currently, Billy Hufsey can be seen as a recurring character in Lifetime’s breakout new docu-series “Raising Asia” featuring Billy’s client Asia Monet Ray and her family. The show chronicles the development of Asia’s career in acting and singing, beyond the success she has already achieved in the dance world on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and “Dance Moms” at the tender age of eight.

In 2009, Billy appeared in the VH1 Reality Series, “Confessions of a Teen Idol” which featured seven former teen idols and their quests to get back in to the limelight. (Billy Hufsey, Christopher Atkins, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Eric Nies, Jamie Walters and Adrian Zmed) The show was hosted and produced by personal friends Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) and Scott Baio (“Happy Days”, “Joanie Loves Chachi”, “Charles in Charge”)

Billy Hufsey has also thrilled hundreds of thousands of concert goers in sold-out concert halls across the world, including U.S. stage shows in such cities as Santa Monica, Atlantic City, Laughlin, and New York, to European venues in the U.K. and the Netherlands, just to name a few. He performed on the Golden Globe Awards and has shared the bill with some of the most legendary artists in the world, including Tony Bennett, Carol Burnett, Janet Jackson and many more. Additionally, Billy Hufsey has starred in more than four Broadway shows, eight movies, ten National touring companies and over a dozen television projects.

Billy has been one of the few performers to maintain a long-standing successful career in the entertainment industry due in part to his many creative talents, his athletic abilities, his incredible drive and work ethic. Not only is he a world famous actor of stage, television and film but he is also a singer, an athlete, a dancer, a musician, a songwriter and a motivational speaker.

Of all of his creative pursuits and accomplishments, he’s most proud of his current business ventures which enable him to share his wealth of experience and expertise in the entertainment industry with aspiring stars through educational mentoring and coaching at the Billy Hufsey School of Professional Performing Arts in Las Vegas and Los Angeles as, Billy Hufsey Management. With a combined social media following of well over a twenty million and growing, he has an extensive following of his vast professional and creative pursuits.

Away from the spotlight, Billy is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, avid golfer, pilot, and an author of two books: “Living the Dream,” a motivational and inspirational book highlighting the personal stories and struggles Billy Hufsey has encountered to achieve his own personal success and financial freedom in multiple business ventures throughout his life; and “Steppin’ Up”, a motivational book empowering economically disadvantaged youth.