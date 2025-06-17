Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ A MINECRAFT MOVIE will make its global streaming debut on Max FRIDAY, JUNE 20. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, JUNE 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET. A version of A MINECRAFT MOVIE with American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream exclusively on Max the same day, performed by Deaf ASL Interpreter Sophia Morales (“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” with ASL).

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A MINECRAFT MOVIE, directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time. The film also stars Emma Myers (“Wednesday”), Oscar® nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Sebastian Hansen (“Just Mercy,” “Lisey’s Story”), with Jennifer Coolidge.



Oscar® nominee Hess (“Ninety-Five Senses,” “Nacho Libre”) directed from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game. Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Vu Bui produced, and Todd Hallowell, Jay Ashenfelter, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jon Spaihts executive produced.