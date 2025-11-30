5 O’Clock Splash w/ DJ Caesar launches M-F on 100.3 HD2

The new show, hosted by with DJ Caesar, expands Philadelphia’s Drive-Time Sound

Philadelphia’s evening soundtrack just received a major upgrade with the official launch of The 5 O’Clock Splash w/ DJ Caesar, airing Monday through Friday at 5 PM on 100.3 HD2. The new weekday mix show brings a bold, culture-first approach to drive-time radio, blending the hottest tracks, viral online moments, and raw energy from the streets into one nonstop hour built for the city.

DJ Caesar, one of the region’s most recognizable personalities and tastemakers, has carved out a reputation for knowing what moves the crowd before anyone else. With The 5 O’Clock Splash, he aims to give listeners a space where music, lifestyle, and culture collide in real time. Each weekday, the show taps into the pulse of what people are talking about, sharing, posting, and playing — delivering a sound that’s fresh, fast, and fully connected to today’s culture.

DJ Caesar, one of the region’s most recognizable personalities and tastemakers, has carved out a reputation for knowing what moves the crowd before anyone else.

New Show Aims to Highlight End of Workday Feel

“The goal is simple,” DJ Caesar says. “Everything that’s hot online and in the streets — I put on. This show is built for the people who want to feel the city. The Splash is where the music meets the moment.”

The 5 O’Clock Splash offers listeners more than just a mix. It’s a curated experience designed to bring joy, energy, and movement to the end of the workday. Whether you’re in the car, at the gym, or heading home, the show delivers a boost exactly when it’s needed most.

Listeners can tune in live in multiple ways:

• Stream on the WRNBHD2 app

• Listen online at WRNBHD2.com

• Tune in locally on 100.3 HD2

With an emphasis on discovery, community, and authentic street-level influence, the show is set to become a daily staple for anyone who wants to stay plugged into what’s next.

Follow DJ Caesar on social media @DJ_Caesar

You can read more about DJ Caesar on the News Talk Media Network, including an upcoming exclusive story this week.

RNB Philly is the go-to source for R&B, soul, hip-hop and local lifestyle coverage in the Philadelphia–Delaware Valley area. As home of 100.3 WRNB, “Philly’s R&B Station,” RNB Philly blends music with culture — delivering the sounds you love alongside news, entertainment and community stories.

The site features a diverse lineup of content including music news, artist spotlights, trending entertainment stories, local Philly-area news, lifestyle and fashion coverage, and updates on upcoming events and promotions. Whether it’s classic R&B, new releases, or urban contemporary vibes — RNB Philly keeps listeners and readers locked in.

Powered by Radio One / Urban One, RNB Philly serves as the digital companion to the station’s on-air broadcasts, offering streaming access, station schedules, sweepstakes and more — bridging the gap between radio, online content, and real-world community events.

Whether you tune in via FM, stream online, or browse the website, RNB Philly aims to deliver that soulful, rhythmic energy Philadelphia knows best — from throwback classics to today’s hottest tracks, and everything in between.