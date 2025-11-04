Nusuk Has 40 Million Users — Why You Should Care

By Eddie Austin

Just a year ago, Nusuk had around 12 million users. Today, that number has soared past 40 million, connecting people from 190 countries who are using the platform to plan and experience their pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

But this isn’t just about numbers—it’s about real people whose journeys have become smoother, simpler, and more meaningful. Perhaps the most remarkable detail? Over 90% of Nusuk’s users come from outside Saudi Arabia. That’s a clear sign the platform is achieving its purpose: making Hajj and Umrah accessible to Muslims everywhere, regardless of where they begin their journey.

For those unfamiliar with it, Nusuk isn’t just a travel app. It’s evolved into a comprehensive digital ecosystem where you can book your Umrah, secure your visit to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, purchase Haramain train tickets, arrange flights, and reserve hotels—all in one place. And it doesn’t stop there. Nusuk also supports spiritual life with built-in tools for prayer times, Qur’an access, daily athkar, and Qibla direction—helping users maintain their faith routine whether they’re in Makkah or at home.

Such growth doesn’t happen by chance. It’s the product of collaboration, innovation, and vision—driven by Elm Company, the tech powerhouse behind Nusuk, and supported by the many agencies working together to bring the platform to life.

And the journey is far from over. The Nusuk team is already developing a brand-new version of the platform—redesigned from the ground up to be faster, more intuitive, and even easier to use.

Reaching 40 million users marks a milestone, not a finish line. Nusuk is on its way to becoming the world’s leading digital hub for Muslims—not only for pilgrimage but for daily spiritual connection and inspiration.