LB Capital Announces Major Roofing Conference Rebrand

Roofing Process Conference Becomes the Build It to Sell It Conference

LB Capital today announced a major evolution in its national home-services education platform: the Roofing Process Conference will now officially rebrand as the Build It to Sell It Conference powered by LB Capital.

The announcement marks a milestone moment for the organization’s rapidly expanding ecosystem of coaching, training, events, and operator development programs.

“Today we announce the future of what we’re building — and in two days, the community that made it possible comes together in Marco Island,” LB Capital Founder Lance Bachmann said.

The Seventh Annual Roofing Process Conference launches Wednesday in Marco Island, Florida, and runs through Friday. It has been a staple of the Florida roofing and homes services landscape, and will turn into the Build It to Sell It Conference for next year’s event in Florida.

New Brand Powered By LB Capital

The Build It to Sell It brand becomes the unified foundation for all of LB Capital’s business-building resources, including:

• Build It to Sell It Conference

• Winners Circle Coaching

• National Mastermind Events (next: Las Vegas with Brad Lea on Jan. 22–23)

• Monthly Shop Tours (beginning Jan. 7)

• Sales Training Programs

• Titan Pro Technologies Pro Programs

Together, these programs create a comprehensive platform designed to help home-services owners build companies with real systems, real leadership, real value — and real exit opportunities.

“This rebrand reflects who we are, how we operate, and the mission behind every company, training, and event we lead,” Bachmann said. “When you build your company the right way — with clean systems, disciplined execution, and strong leadership — you create freedom. Build It to Sell It isn’t just a conference. It’s a roadmap for owners who want to scale with intention and eventually exit on their terms.”

The timing couldn’t be stronger. This week’s conference — featuring keynote speakers Tim Tebow, Eddie Alvarez, and Jesse Cole — is fully sold out with more than 1,000 attendees, the largest turnout in the event’s history. The overwhelming demand underscores the growing need for higher-level leadership and operational training across roofing, HVAC, digital marketing, IT, painting, and home services.

Bachmann’s Proven Track Record

Bachmann’s credibility in the space is well-established. Over the past decade, he has built and sold six companies across five verticals — including 1SEO, Dilling HVAC, Cherry Roofing & Siding, Painting Pups, Shock I.T. Support, and Munz Roofing — with exits totaling more than $100 million. LB Capital now partners with operators nationwide, including Lee’s Roofing, Planet Roof, Salty Dog Roofing & Siding, Roofing Pups, I Am Roofing, TruChoice Roofing, and Seamless Exterior.

The rebrand marks the beginning of a broader and more ambitious vision for the future. The first official Build It to Sell It Conference will debut in 2026, bringing the full ecosystem under one cohesive mission: helping owners build companies that last — and companies that create freedom.

“The work starts now,” Bachmann said.

For more information, visit https://www.buildittosellit.com