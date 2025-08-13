News Talk Florida

With regard to a previous news service story published on our website involving OFAC sanctions, all readers should be aware and note that all references therein to Evalend Shipping, Petrochem General Management, Mr Kriton Lendoudis and Mr Ioannis Perogiannakis and any and all aspersions cast on these parties were grossly mistaken and incorrect and are all unreservedly withdrawn. They were the result of erroneous and unverified suppositions and for which we apologize to the said parties and to all readers.